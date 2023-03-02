Tenth edition of IESS X to be held in Chennai from March 16

March 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India will be organising the tenth edition of International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS X) from March 16 to 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The event will provide platform to Indian engineering exporters, especially from the MSME sector, to showcase their strengths and capabilities and explore global business alliances and network in India. IESS X will display 149 products under five verticals to promote brand India engineering. Delegates from across the globe will be participating in the event. EEPC India, the apex body under Department of Commerce, Government of India, is engaged in promoting exports, investments and trade for the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Addressing the media at an event, Grace L. Pachuau, Additional Commissioner of Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said EEPC and the State government had a long-standing relationship. She pointed out that Tamil Nadu had over 60 lakh MSMEs engaged in a wide variety of sectors and such events would help them connect with domestic and overseas buyers.

The Indian engineering sector had surpassed the export target for 2021-22 and reached $112 billion. The Centre had had set a target of $127 billion exports for the engineering sector in year 2022-23. IESS X would be an important platform for collaboration between various manufacturers, exporters, importers, buyers, technology providers, and government representatives to achieve this target.

Arun Kumar Garodia, National Chairman of EEPC India, said the last fiscal has been truly remarkable for the Indian engineering export community. Compared to last year, this year has proven to be more difficult for the global trade scenario. Russia-Ukraine conflict, real estate crisis and pandemic shocks in China, rising energy and food inflation, largely depreciating currencies had impacted global demand.

IESS is a global platform with a combination of exhibition, seminars, workshops and B2B matchmaking for the rest of world with Indian exhibitors related with engineering products and services.

