ADVERTISEMENT

Tenth edition of IESS X to be held in Chennai from March 16

March 02, 2023 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - CHENNAI

The expo will have 149 products under five verticals on display to promote brand India engineering and delegates from throughout the world will be participating in the event

The Hindu Bureau

The Engineering Export Promotion Council (EEPC) of India will be organising the tenth edition of International Engineering Sourcing Show (IESS X) from March 16 to 18 at the Chennai Trade Centre.

The event will provide platform to Indian engineering exporters, especially from the MSME sector, to showcase their strengths and capabilities and explore global business alliances and network in India. IESS X will display 149 products under five verticals to promote brand India engineering. Delegates from across the globe will be participating in the event. EEPC India, the apex body under Department of Commerce, Government of India, is engaged in promoting exports, investments and trade for the engineering and manufacturing sector.

Addressing the media at an event, Grace L. Pachuau, Additional Commissioner of Industries, Government of Tamil Nadu, said EEPC and the State government had a long-standing relationship. She pointed out that Tamil Nadu had over 60 lakh MSMEs engaged in a wide variety of sectors and such events would help them connect with domestic and overseas buyers.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian engineering sector had surpassed the export target for 2021-22 and reached $112 billion. The Centre had had set a target of $127 billion exports for the engineering sector in year 2022-23. IESS X would be an important platform for collaboration between various manufacturers, exporters, importers, buyers, technology providers, and government representatives to achieve this target.

Arun Kumar Garodia, National Chairman of EEPC India, said the last fiscal has been truly remarkable for the Indian engineering export community. Compared to last year, this year has proven to be more difficult for the global trade scenario. Russia-Ukraine conflict, real estate crisis and pandemic shocks in China, rising energy and food inflation, largely depreciating currencies had impacted global demand.

IESS is a global platform with a combination of exhibition, seminars, workshops and B2B matchmaking for the rest of world with Indian exhibitors related with engineering products and services.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US