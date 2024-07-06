ADVERTISEMENT

Tension prevails in north Chennai following murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Updated - July 06, 2024 11:22 pm IST

Published - July 06, 2024 12:26 am IST - CHENNAI

On hearing the news of K. Armstrong’s death, his had supporters gathered in front of his house and staged a road roko demanding justice; security has been beefed up in the locality

The Hindu Bureau

Supporters of murdered Tamil Nadu BSP chief K. Armstrong and police personnel near the Government Hospital in Chennai on July 6, 2024. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Tension prevailed in Sembium and Perambur in north Chennai on Friday, July 5, 2024, following the murder of BSP leader K. Armstrong by a gang of unidentified men. On hearing the news of his death, his supporters gathered in front of his house and staged a road roko demanding justice.

Shops and business establishments downed their shutters and MTC buses suspended their services. Besides, traffic was also affected.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) State President Armstrong was murdered by a gang in Perambur on Friday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Senior police officers held talks with agitating supporters and assured them of quick action to apprehend the killers. Police also beefed up bandobust in and around the locality by deploying more personnel. 

On Saturday, July 6, 11 suspects including Arcot Balu ,were arrested by the city police in connection with the murder.

AIADMK, BJP, PMK condole the murder of BSP leader Armstrong

Mr. Armstrong had completed his law degree from Venkateswara University, Tirupati and practised as a lawyer in Chennai courts. First, he was elected as a corporation councillor in 2006 and became the president of BSP, Tamil Nadu unit, the next year. He also garnered substantial votes in the Kolathur constituency when he unsuccessfully contested the 2011 Assembly election. He always raised his voice for the cause of Dalits and the underprivileged.

K. Armstrong. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

His friends, including film director Pa. Ranjith, broke down when they reached the Apollo Hospital where Mr. Armstrong was declared dead. Mr. Armstrong’s body was brought from Apollo Hospital to Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for post-mortem where his supporters gathered and staged a road roko condemning the attack.

Police had cordoned off the area to prevent any violence.

