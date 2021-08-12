Tension prevails as three trucks set ablaze following accident near Neyveli

A screen grab of the video shows a lorry that was set on fire by locals following the accident near Neyveli.

CUDDALORE

12 August 2021 02:05 IST

An NLCIL contract worker was killed in the accident

Tension prevailed in Melakuppam, near Neyveli, on Wednesday, after three tipper trucks carrying fly ash were set ablaze by a group of people in the evening, after a motorist was killed in an accident.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 5.30 p.m. A tipper truck carrying fly ash from a yard in mines II of NLC India Ltd. (NLCIL) was on the way to Melakuppam, when it hit Govindan, 48, a contract worker of NLCIL, who was returning home.

While Govindan died, his wife Thilagavathy, who was riding pillion sustained injuries, and was rushed to the NLCIL General Hospital. The truck driver fled the spot immediately.

Tension prevailed after irate locals intercepted the vehicle and two other trucks and torched them and damaged the windscreens of around 20 vehicles.

Police deployment

On information, Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot and doused the fire. A huge posse of police personnel has been deployed in Neyveli to prevent any untoward incident.

Personnel attached to the Neyveli Thermal police station are investigating.