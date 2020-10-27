Tension erupts over VCK leader’s visit

BJP cadre raise slogans; wordy duel ensues between members of both parties

Tension prevailed for some time in Kandasamiyanur village, near Kavindapadi in Erode, on Monday, after Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) cadre allegedly pelted stones at a police vehicle, in which Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) cadre were being taken for raising slogans against the visit of VCK founder and Chidambaram MP Thol. Thirumavalavan, for his interpretation of how the Hindu text, Manusmriti, viewed women.

Mr. Thirumavalavan was scheduled to attend the wedding of a doctor’s son on the hospital premises, in the village, where over 100 VCK cadre had gathered. As the news of his visit spread, BJP cadre also gathered at the spot and raised slogans against Mr. Thirumavalavan for his recent remarks on the Manusmriti and women. At 10.45 a.m., the leader arrived at the marriage hall. BJP cadre raised slogans, and efforts by the police to pacify them failed.

Tension erupted after cadre from both parties got involved in a wordy duel, and the police, realising that the situation was worsening, removed 15 BJP cadre, in a police vehicle. VCK cadre allegedly pelted stones at the vehicle, breaking the vehicle glass. The BJP cadre were taken to the Kavindapadi police station. At 11.30 a.m., Mr. Thirumavalavan left for Salem after attending the wedding.

Later, condemning the arrest of the BJP cadre, party members staged a road roko at the Kavindapadi Four Road junction, and 14 persons were removed in a police vehicle and taken to a marriage hall. Police pickets were posted outside the police station to prevent untoward incidents.