Tension eases as caste Hindus, SCs participate in consecration of partially demolished temple in Vellore

Caste Hindus and SCs belonging to the Gemmankuppam hamlet near K.V. Kuppam town here, participated in the consecration of the partially demolished temple in the hamlet on Friday.

The ceremony was held after caste Hindus returned the main deity and iron gate of the sanctum sanctorum of the temple to the revenue officials in the presence of Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) officials, a few days ago.

A caste Hindu mason D. Loganathan, 56, had partially razed the temple on August 6 after Dalits demanded that temple car procession be allowed into their areas as part of Aadi month festival. He took away a 1.5ft high granite idol, the temple deity, and the iron gate.

“Devotees in the village attended the ceremony at the temple. The temple keys will be kept in the possession of the village administrative officer (VAO),” S. Santhosh, tahsildar, K.V. Kuppam, told The Hindu.

A large number of police personnel were deployed to prevent any untoward incident during the ceremony.

K.V. Kuppam police have registered a case against Mr. Loganathan, who is absconding, under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989 and Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984. .

To end the deadlock between the caste Hindus and Dalits, S. Subhalakshmi, RDO (Gudiyatham), organised a peace meeting between the two communities at her office on Monday. It was decided at the meeting that caste Hindus should return the deity and iron gate to the revenue officials and consecration should be done.

“People from all communities are allowed to worship in other temples in the hamlet. The village is slowly returning to normalcy,” said M. Krishnamoorthy, Devarishi Kuppam village panchayat president.

