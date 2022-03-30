Tension at Erode Corporation as DMK councillors file nominations against party-nominated candidates

In the election, two opposing candidates win zonal chairmen posts

Tension prevailed for a while at the Corporation council hall here on Wednesday as three DMK councillors filed their nominations against the party-nominated candidates for the election to zonal chairmen posts.

Of the total 60 wards in the corporation, DMK won 44 wards, AIADMK – 6, Indian National Congress – 3, MDMK – 1 and Independents – 6 in the recently held urban local bodies elections. DMK’s S. Nagarathinam and V. Selvaraj were elected as Mayor and Deputy Mayor respectively.

Elections to the posts of four zone chairmen, ward committees and six standing committees comprising accounts, public health, education, taxation and finance, town planning and works committee were scheduled to be held on Wednesday.

The DMK had on Tuesday announced candidates for zone chairman posts: Zone 1 – P.K. Palanisamy (ward 24), Zone 2 – A. Sellaponni (ward 29), Zone 3 - P. Sasikumar (ward 44) and Zone 4 – Kurinji N. Dhandapani (ward 41) and they were expected to be elected unopposed.

Election process began in the presence of Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar. M.P. Subramaniyam (ward 18) filed his nomination papers against Ms. Sellaponni, Mr. Nandagopu filed his papers against Mr. Sasikumar and Mr. Sakthivel filed his papers against Mr. Dhandapani. Only Mr. Palanisamy filed his papers without opposition.

Since more than one nomination was filed for three zones, Mr. Sivakumar announced that direct elections would be conducted. Many councillors raised slogans and wanted the elections to be conducted democratically.

Councillors cast their votes in ballot boxes and votes were counted. In Zone 1, Mr. Palanisamy was elected unopposed. In Zone 2, Mr. Subramaniyam secured seven votes while Ms. Sellaponni secured six. Mr. Sasikumar secured seven votes while Mr. Nandagopu secured six votes in Zone 3. In Zone 4, Mr. Dhandapani secured eight votes while Mr. Sakthivel secured 7 votes.