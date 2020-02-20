Tension after police conduct checks on vehicles of devotees

The party workers dispersed only after the DSP

TIRUPATTUR

20 February 2020 01:04 IST

Scuffle between police and party worker

Tension prevailed in some areas in Ambur, after members of the Hindu Munnani and workers of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) assembled in large numbers in front of the office of the Deputy Superintendent of Police in Ambur on Wednesday.

A Hindu Munnani functionary said, “There was a wordy-tussle between Ambur Taluk Inspector of Police Gokulraj and Hindu Munnani divisional secretary M. Deenadayalan over the former carrying out checks on vehicles of devotees attending the temple festival. The police action irritated several devotees, who protested against the checks, since they had come to visit the temple for the Masi Karaga Thiruvizha in Periyankuppam village.”

The quarrel led to a scuffle between them, and party workers were seeking DSP Sachinantham’s intervention.

On assurance from the DSP that action would be initiated against the those at fault, the party workers dispersed.

After the incident, the police resorted to crowd control, said sources from Periyankuppam village.