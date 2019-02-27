Tense situation in Kodaikanal

Uneasy calm and slogan shouting continued in and around the municipal office here on Tuesday for the second day.

When municipal officials inspected some buildings last week, there was tension in many parts of the hill station. They submitted in the High Court Bench that a over 1,415 buildings were built either without proper approval or with deviations thus violating norms. So, the court directed them to seal such unauthorised structures and officials were carrying out the order.

Commissioner Murugesan, who has been heading a team of officials, told reporters that they would lock and seal 258 buildings in a week. They sealed 49 buildings last week and power supply was cut. When six persons approached the HC seeking relief, the court gave exemptions to some buildings only like schools and hospitals.

He clarified that they would go ahead with the drive against commercial buildings including hotels and wayside restaurants which had no permission from any agency.

Another official said that two town planning officers and four town planning inspectors from other district had been deployed on special duty to execute the task. Four teams were provided with adequate police personnel. “In all probabilities, the work would be completed in a week,” Mr. Murugesan said. The police had a tough time in controlling protesters when officials went to seal a hotel near bus stand. “Show us the court order and demolish,” they said and objected to the drive for a while. When the police said that they would be arrested, the crowd dispersed.

Officials clarified that names and addresses of 258 illegal buildings have been displayed for the public to view. Activists and NGOs from various organisations welcomed the HC directive and appealed to the public not to encourage officials to indulge in corrupt practices. “Those officials, responsible for according approval to construct illegal structures, should also be taken to task,” they said.