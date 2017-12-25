Tense moments punctuate counting

The counting of votes for byelection to Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency was briefly disrupted on Sunday following an altercation between AIADMK functionaries and supporters of TTV Dhinakaran.

Minutes after the returning officer announced the first round of counting with Mr. Dhinakaran leading AIADMK candidate E. Madhusudanan by a margin of 2432 votes, an altercation started. AIADMK functionaries damaged furniture and the counting was disrupted by 9.30 a.m. Counting resumed at 10.30 a.m. after police and paramilitary forces stepped in. For each of the 14 tables in every round of counting, Mr. Dhinakaran recorded a lead of around 300 votes against his nearest rival Mr. Madhusudanan. During the first round of counting, the booths in ward 38, covering areas such as Nethaji Nagar, Nehru Nagar, Gandhi Nagar and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar of Tondiarpet recorded more votes for Mr. Dhinakaran.

When compared to low income neighbourhoods, votes secured by Mr. Dhinakaran was fewer in middle- and high income neighbourhoods. For example, in the first few rounds of counting, booths such as Sundaram Pillai Nagar, which is a high income neighbourhood, recorded lower number of votes for Mr. Dhinakaran.

“Former Corporation Taxation Committee Chariman S. Santhanam was elected from Ward 38. He died in a road accident on his way to Chennai from a meeting organised by Mr. Dhinakaran ahead of the byelection. The death mobilised residents in the neighbourhoods of the ward,” said B.Venkatesan, one of the counting agents of Mr. Dhinakaran.

After a few rounds of counting, there was a dip in the number of votes for Mr.Dhinakaran during rounds five. However, the number of votes secured by Mr. Dhinakaran remained consistent throughout 19 rounds of counting. Mr. Madhusudanan was able to register a slight lead in less than 10 percent of the booths. “Of the 258 booths, more than 225 booths recorded a lead for Mr. Dhinakaran,” said V.Sukumar Babu, former floor leader of the Chennai Corporation Council.

After returning officer Praveen Nair declared that Mr. Dhinakaran was elected from the constituency, Mr. Dhinakaran alleged that the police failed to take action against those who disrupted the counting process. “After they realised they were losing, they instigated the police to support those who disrupted the counting. But the people were with us. So they failed. I will continue the welfare measures of Amma. I am indebted to the people of R.K. Nagar my entire life,” said Mr. Dhinakaran.