Tenkasi to get medical college in near future: Minister

‘Chief Minister will make a positive announcement soon’

The visit of Medical and Family Welfare Minister Ma. Subramanian to the district on Wednesday has brightened the chance of realising the long-standing demand for a medical college in the district.

As the previous AIADMK regime got permission for starting 11 government medical colleges in the State in 2020, increasing the number of medical seats from 1,945 to 3,060, the demand for starting a medical college in Tenkasi grew stronger.

Collector G.S. Sameeran used the Minister’s visit to press this demand after explaining to him the measures being taken by the district administration to prevent the spread of COVID-19 through a power-point presentation.

Mr. Subramanian said, “Tenkasi will certainly get a medical college in the near future as I will discuss this important issue with the Chief Minister, who will come out with a positive announcement soon.”

Mr. Subramanian, during his visit to Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts, praised the Collectors and officials when they explained to him in review meetings the anti-COVID-19 measures being taken by them.

The Minister praised Tirunelveli Collector for the tireless efforts he made to ensure unhindered oxygen supply to patients when acute shortage of medical-grade oxygen was threatening the State.

During the inspection in Tenkasi, the Minister was pleased with the 24 X 7 Unified Command Centre established at the Collectorate for fine-tuning anti-COVID-19 operations and block-level control rooms and maternal COVID Care Centres.

Mr. Subramanian gave his nod for increasing medical-grade liquid oxygen storage level at Tenkasi Government Hospital to 5 KL, a plea to install 5 KL oxygen tank at Sankarankovil GH, an RT–PCR testing facility at Sankarankovil, piped oxygen supply to patients in Sivagiri, Kadayanallur, Puliyangudi and Alangulam government hospitals.

“We’ll issue orders to fulfil these genuine demands soon,” he said.