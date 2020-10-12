Tamil Nadu

Tenders invited for setting up of several fish landing centres

The Fisheries Department has called for tenders for several fish landing centres, including a common one for Pudhupattinam and Uyyalikuppam in Kancheepuram district, at a cost of ₹15.76 crore.

Helen Nagar in Kanniyakumari will get a landing centre at a cost of ₹13.40 crore and Rajakkamangalam village in the same district will get one for ₹13.15 crore. Tenders have also been floated for a facility at Rosema Nagar in Ramanathapuram, which would be constructed at a cost of ₹9.46 crore and one in Thalanguda in Cuddalore district for ₹12.37 crore.

These projects are expected to be completed in 12-18 months and would help prevent sea erosion at these locations, explained a source in the department.

Selvam, a fisherman of Cuddalore, said that as in any other coastal locality, sea erosion was a major problem in his district. “What is needed is a larger study to safeguard the coastline. The sea is some 5 km away from our village, it has now inched closer and is only a kilometre from here,” he said.

K. Bharathi of South Indian Fishermen Welfare Association, said that though the landing centres were a welcome move, a wholesome study of erosion, sea level increase and the coastline was a must. “A long term plan must be drawn up to ensure a safe future for the coastal communities,” he said.

