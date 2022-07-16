Tenders called for Port-Maduravoyal corridor
The work on the 20-km elevated corridor is being allocated in four packages
Tenders have been called for the construction of a double tier four-lane elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.
The work for the 20-km-long elevated corridor is being allocated in four packages. The corridor, which was to cost ₹1,819 crore 10 years ago, will now cost ₹5,862 crore and will have 13 ramps.
