Tamil Nadu

Tenders called for Port-Maduravoyal corridor

Tenders have been called for the construction of a double tier four-lane elevated corridor from Chennai Port to Maduravoyal on Engineering Procurement Construction (EPC) mode under the Bharatmala Pariyojana.

The work for the 20-km-long elevated corridor is being allocated in four packages. The corridor, which was to cost ₹1,819 crore 10 years ago, will now cost ₹5,862 crore and will have 13 ramps.


