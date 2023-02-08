TenderCuts knocks doors of local meat shops, lends tech support

February 08, 2023 09:54 pm | Updated 09:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

TenderCuts, omni-channel fresh meat and seafood company, has started a new venture, called HappyChops where the startup will tie up with local meat shops and get them onto online platform so that consumers can purchase meat from their own neighbourhood shops.

The company has already on-boarded over 100 chicken and mutton shops in Chennai. By March, the company plans to get 300 more neighbourhood shops onboard and expand to 10 more cities by June 2023. Plans are on cards to tap tier-2 towns of Tamil Nadu in the coming months, Nishanth Chandran, Founder and CEO, TenderCuts and Happy Chops said during an interaction with The Hindu.

The Chennai-based start-up will empower traditional meat shops with digital technologies, such as enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, customer relationship management (CRM), point of sale (POS) platform and automated customer support. All they need is a mobile phone, and tech ready to cater to the demands of consumers in their neighbourhoods.

To a query on whether this would impact TenderCuts business as they would be catering to competitors, Mr.Chandran said, “No, We will not kill each other.” Citing an example, he asked, “Did Maruti Nexa kill Maruti Suzuki? Likewise, TenderCuts is a premium market. Here we are helping customers link with the meat shops that they already visit,” he said.

Giving an overview on the market potential, he pointed out that there are 7,000 butcher shops in Chennai (the licensed stores). “The unorganised will be another 1,500. I am not counting the markets but talking about the independent stores. So the market is huge,” he said.

TenderCuts started the pilot version of HappyChops from November 2022 and in the first month garnered a revenue of ₹61 lakh. “We closed December at ₹2.5 crore, January 2023 at ₹4 crore and this month we are trending to ₹8 crore,” Mr.Chandran said.

On the funding part, he said that funds were raised internally and that would be used for HappyChops as well as TenderCuts. Does this mean that TenderCuts would not expand? Mr.Chandran replied, “We will expand but not at the pace that we did earlier.”