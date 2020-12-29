Ten year imprisonment in Pocso case

A POCSO Special court in Vellore, on Monday, sentenced a 46-year-old man to 10 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually assaulting a six-year-old girl in 2017. He was slapped with a fine of ₹6,000.
Police said that when the incident happened, the victim was six-years old. In April 2017, Settu sexually assaulted the girl, living in his locality, and even threatened her not to tell anyone. The child informed her parents and a complaint was lodged in the police station and Settu was arrested.
The public prosecutor for the case was V. Amudha. On Monday, Judge M. Selvam sentenced the man to 10-year rigorous imprisonment. He was found guilty under section 366 (kidnapping, abducting, or inducing woman to compel her marriage, or forced or seduced to illicit intercourse) and section 506 (ii) - Criminal Intimidation - of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections of the Pocso Act.
