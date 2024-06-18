ADVERTISEMENT

Ten T.N. schoolchildren injured after mini van overturns near Arani town

Published - June 18, 2024 12:16 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

Police said the driver lost control of the vehicle when he attempted to avoid an obstacle on the side of the road; the road was slippery after overnight rains; the injured students have been hospitalised

The Hindu Bureau

The mini van carrying school students overturned and fell on farmland near Arani town, on June 18, 2024 | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Ten students of a government primary school were injured after a mini van they were travelling in, overturned and fell on the premises of a farm in Sirumoor village near Arani town in Tiruvannamalai district on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 around 8.30 a.m.

Police said that the school authorities had arranged for a private mini van to pick up and drop school children, paid for by the parents.

On Tuesday, around 15 students from Vada Kottamedu, Arunthathiyar Palayam, S.U. Vanam and Somanthangal villages were travelling in the mini van when the driver A. Jaiganesh (26), a native of Sirumoor village, lost control of the vehicle after he attempted to avoid some uprooted bushes that had been dumped on the roadside. However, as the narrow stretch was slippery due to rain the previous night, the vehicle overturned and fell into a nearby farm. The front portion of the mini van including its windshield was damaged. Students sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Local residents and motorists immediately rescued the injured victims. They also alerted the Arani Taluk police and 108 ambulances. The injured students were shifted to the Government Taluk Hospital in Arani town. A case has been registered.

