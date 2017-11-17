Ten fishermen held by Sri Lankan Navy

Ten fishermen of Akkarapettai in Nagapattinam district were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy on Thursday.
The fishermen had ventured into the sea on a mechanised boat from Nagapattinam on November 13. According to reports reaching here, the fishermen were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy while they were fishing off the Point Calimere coast.
The fishermen and their boat were later taken to Kankesanthurai port, sources said.
