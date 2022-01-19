Ten engineering colleges chosen for foreign language courses

TNSDC has issued tenders for choosing firms to hold the classes

In line with the Minister for Higher Education’s announcement last year that foreign languages like German, French and Japanese would be taught in engineering colleges, a total of 10 government engineering colleges have been shortlisted for the implementation of the scheme on pilot-basis.

The shortlisted colleges are– Government College of Technology, Coimbatore; Government College of Engineering, Salem; Government College of Engineering, Tirunelveli; Alagappa Chettiar Govt. College of Engg. & Tech., Karaikudi; Government College of Engineering, Bodinayakanur; Government College of Engineering, Dharmapuri; Government College of Engineering, Bargur; Government College of Engineering, Srirangam; Government College of Engineering, Sengipatti, and Thanthai Periyar Govt. Institute of Technology, Vellore.

It has been proposed to conduct foreign language courses in German, French and Japanese for the students of these colleges, through online, offline and blended mode. The scheme aims at producing engineering students with multilingual skills to aid them in placements, and also become better research scholars. The Tamil Nadu Skill Development Corporation (TNSDC) is in the process of selecting firms to hold classes for students, and has issued a tender to select the firms.

The TNSDC has issued another tender to select training service providers to impart ‘Personality Development’ and ‘Communicative English’ coaching to over 30,000 school and college students.