Ten deaths push toll to 458 in U.T.

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 458 on Sunday with 10 more deaths while 471 new cases took the overall case load to 22,923.

The capital accounted for all the deaths. The patients, including six women, were in the 30 to 88 age range. The case fatality rate remained at 2%, higher than 1.61% at the national level. There were 4,909 active cases while 17,556 patients have so far been discharged, including 347 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 76.59%.

S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said in a release that new cases were detected from 4,675 samples tested. Puducherry accounted for 345 cases, Karaikal 101, Yanam 16 and Mahe nine.

The Health Department, which has scaled up testing, has so far examined 1,35,259 samples of which 1,07,765 returned negative.