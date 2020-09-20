Ten deaths push toll to 458 in U.T.

The COVID-19 toll in Puducherry rose to 458 on Sunday with 10 more deaths while 471 new cases took the overall case load to 22,923.
The capital accounted for all the deaths. The patients, including six women, were in the 30 to 88 age range. The case fatality rate remained at 2%, higher than 1.61% at the national level. There were 4,909 active cases while 17,556 patients have so far been discharged, including 347 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate was 76.59%.
S. Mohan Kumar, Director of Health, said in a release that new cases were detected from 4,675 samples tested. Puducherry accounted for 345 cases, Karaikal 101, Yanam 16 and Mahe nine.
The Health Department, which has scaled up testing, has so far examined 1,35,259 samples of which 1,07,765 returned negative.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath