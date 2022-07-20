Temporary workers of Chennai Corporation demand permanent jobs

Staff Reporter July 20, 2022 21:49 IST

The Chennai Corporation All Department Employees’ Association has urged CM to fulfil the assurance he made to workers when he was Leader of Opposition

The Chennai Corporation All Department Employees’ Association, affiliated to the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh, staged a demonstration here on Wednesday demanding the regularisation of employment of temporary workers working in various departments of the Greater Chennai Corporation. Association general secretary S. Purushothaman said that roughly 26,000 temporary workers were working in different departments, of whom the conservancy workers are the majority. He said hundreds of conservancy workers engaged temporarily under the National Urban Livelihoods Mission (NULM) lost their jobs with the privatisation of conservancy work in many zones. “While around 800 were reinstated after protests, around 1,500 still remained jobless,” he said. Pointing out to the assurance made by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin when he was the Leader of the Opposition, Mr. Purushothaman said the Chief Minister should fulfil his assurance and reinstate all the employees. Apart from the regularisation of work of temporary workers, the association demanded the release of dearness allowance and other such benefits to permanent workers, which have been kept pending for many months.



