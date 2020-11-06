Temporary employee of Cuddalore Collectorate, one other held for duping job seekers

The two had collected ₹12.5 lakh from several persons promising them government jobs, police said

The District Crime Branch police on Thursday arrested two persons including a temporary employee attached to the Department of Differently-abled Welfare at the Cuddalore Collectorate on charges of collecting ₹12.50 lakh and duping several persons promising them jobs in government departments.

The arrested, identified as M. Lakshmi, 46 of Nachiarpettai in Virudhachalam and A. Prabhu, 30 of Varakalpettai were produced before a local court and remanded in custody.

According to police, the complainant Mayamani, a lorry driver of Panruti had come in contact with Lakshmi, a petition-writer at the Cuddalore Collectorate. The latter had told Mayamani that she knew several top officials and she could fetch government jobs for people. Lakshmi had collected ₹3 lakh from Mayamani promising him the job of a driver and also issued a fake appointment order with the help of Prabhu, a temporary employee.

The duo had reportedly collected ₹12.50 lakh from several persons promising them government jobs in Cuddalore and Panruti.

When the victims subsequently approached the Collectorate, they realised that the letters were fake and lodged a complaint with the DCB in Cuddalore.

The duo were arrested and remanded in custody.