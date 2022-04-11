Temporary employee of Bhuvanagiri town panchayat held for embezzling ₹90.93 lakh
Accused allegedly forged signatures of Executive Officer and siphoned off funds
The police have arrested a temporary employee of the Bhuvanagiri town panchayat on Sunday for forgery and embezzlement of funds that were allocated for various schemes.
The arrested was identified as V. Veeramani, 29, a temporary computer operator of Kizhamanaikudi near Bhuvanagiri.
According to a complaint lodged by the Bhuvanagiri town panchayat Executive Officer Abdul Sadiq Basha, an audit of the panchayat had revealed that the accused had embezzled funds to the tune of ₹90.93 lakh.
Veeramani had forged the signatures of the EO and had siphoned off funds to his bank account. Based on a complaint, Veeramani was booked and arrested, it said. Further investigations are on.
