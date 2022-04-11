Tamil Nadu

Temporary employee of Bhuvanagiri town panchayat held for embezzling ₹90.93 lakh

The police have arrested a temporary employee of the Bhuvanagiri town panchayat on Sunday for forgery and embezzlement of funds that were allocated for various schemes.

The arrested was identified as V. Veeramani, 29, a temporary computer operator of Kizhamanaikudi near Bhuvanagiri.

According to a complaint lodged by the Bhuvanagiri town panchayat Executive Officer Abdul Sadiq Basha, an audit of the panchayat had revealed that the accused had embezzled funds to the tune of ₹90.93 lakh.

Veeramani had forged the signatures of the EO and had siphoned off funds to his bank account. Based on a complaint, Veeramani was booked and arrested, it said. Further investigations are on.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 11, 2022 12:08:26 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/temporary-employee-of-bhuvanagiri-town-panchayat-held-for-embezzling-9093-lakh/article65310651.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY