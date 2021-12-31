Temples will be open till midnight today: Minister

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday said that following demands from devotees, temples that are usually open on New Year’s Eve in the State will be open till midnight on that day.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting temples in Kancheepuram including the Kamakshiamman, Ulagalandaperumal, Ekambaranthar and Subramaniaswamy temples in Kumarakottam, he urged devotees visiting such temples to follow COVID-19 protocols including masking and ensure adequate distancing.

He said this decision was taken at the behest of Chief Minister M.K Stalin, who said that devotees should not be inconvenienced in any manner. “There are thousands, who are used to visiting temples and witnessing puja at the start of the New Year,” he said.

Among the temples that are usually open till late night on New Year’s eve are Subramaniaswamy temple in Tiruttani where a special puja is performed to the steps leading to the hilltop shrine and Karumariamman in Thiruverkadu. Other temples would be open during their usual hours.