Tamil Nadu

Temples will be open till midnight today: Minister

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Thursday said that following demands from devotees, temples that are usually open on New Year’s Eve in the State will be open till midnight on that day.

Speaking to presspersons after inspecting temples in Kancheepuram including the Kamakshiamman, Ulagalandaperumal, Ekambaranthar and Subramaniaswamy temples in Kumarakottam, he urged devotees visiting such temples to follow COVID-19 protocols including masking and ensure adequate distancing.

He said this decision was taken at the behest of Chief Minister M.K Stalin, who said that devotees should not be inconvenienced in any manner. “There are thousands, who are used to visiting temples and witnessing puja at the start of the New Year,” he said.

Among the temples that are usually open till late night on New Year’s eve are Subramaniaswamy temple in Tiruttani where a special puja is performed to the steps leading to the hilltop shrine and Karumariamman in Thiruverkadu. Other temples would be open during their usual hours.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 31, 2021 1:37:54 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/temples-will-be-open-till-midnight-today-minister/article38074820.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY