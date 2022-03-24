Temples to accept payments via QR code

P.K. Sekarbabu

March 24, 2022

Trials are on, say officials; NIC develops the software

Devotees will soon be able to pay via QR code for various sevas such as archana, special entry, abhishekam and offering vasthram in 536 temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

The department is conducting a trial to provide QR codes and scanners at the temples.

“Many devotees are comfortable with e-payments and we keep getting requests for provision of such facilities in temples. It will allow them to make advance payments. We will continue to accept cash for these services. We will provide the devotees with computerised bills,” said an official. The department will install QR code readers in temples.

The National Informatics Centre has developed the software for this and it has been customised for each temple, he said.

Rent dues

Meanwhile, HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu said they had so far collected ₹143 crore as rent dues and arrears from temples.

“We are going after major defaulters first. Receipts are being issued online only,” the Minister added.