Tamil Nadu

Temples likely to reopen by June 1

Temples across the State are likely to open their doors to devotees by June 1, with the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department mulling over the issuance of e-passes to devotees.

Over 40,000 temples under the control of the Department, as well as private temples, have been functioning during the lockdown with priests and other necessary staff alone.

“Individual temples could decide the number of passes to be issued every day. This, we hope, will help restrict the number of visitors and enforce physical distancing, thereby ensuring the safety of all concerned,” said an official source in the Department.

Many temples, including the Kapaleeswarar temple in Mylapore, have started webcasting their sayarakshai and pradosham pujas.

Devotees can visit https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC06h4eTrorI7eYw5B8aR5Ag, the Thiyagarajaswamy Vadivudaiamman temple’s official YouTube channel, to view Wednesday’s pradosham puja, live, from 4.30 p.m.

