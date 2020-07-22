Temple’s gesture to folk artistes

CHENNAI

A temple in Nagercoil has set an example by offering to pay folk artistes though they could not perform during the festival owing to the restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We invited the Naiyandi Melam, Kaniyan Koothu and Villupattu artistes who regularly perform in our temple and gave them 25% of what they would have got for the regular performance,” said S.A. Vikraman, one of the members of the management of Palavesakkarswami temple in Santhanchettivilai in Nagercoil.

The first Friday of Tamil month Aadi will normally witness festivals in the temples of folk deities, but this year, COVID-19 has come in the way of celebrations. Temples kept celebrations limited to pujas, and there were no cultural activities.

“Normally, the folk artistes would keep the date for our temple festival and this year they could not perform. We spent a huge amount of money for the festival and we decided to give 25% of the remuneration,” Mr. Vikraman explained.

Folk artistes from Kanniyakumari district collected the money. “Since the Kaniyaan Koothu artistes are in Thoothukudi district, we will credit the money into their accounts,” he said.