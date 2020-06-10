Temples extend a helping hand

CHENNAI

10 June 2020

Annadhanam kitchens have distributed 13.5 lakh food packs

Annadhanam kitchens attached to 54 temples in the State have cooked and distributed over 13.5 lakh packets of food, from March 30, to those in need.

This has ensured at least one meal a day for those who were unable to earn during the lockdown.

“There were at least 200 persons in our village who did not have jobs — many of them elderly — and required food. Two temples — the Murugan temple in Tiruttani and the Narasimhar temple in Sholingar — agreed to supply us food. We picked up the packets by 11 a.m., every day, and distributed the food. Since we have some work now, we have informed the temples that we will ask them for food when we are badly in need,” said Selvam of Guruvarajapet, near Arakkonam.

Based on requests

Sources in the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department said that the food was cooked and supplied on the basis of requests from local revenue officials.

“During the initial days, the numbers swelled to over 42,000 packets a day. It then stabilised at 23,000-odd packets a day. The numbers have climbed down further due to relaxations in lockdown norms. We will provide food till there is a requirement,” said an official source.

Temples have spent ₹2.25 crore on supplying food to the poor, so far. They have supplied mixed rice varieties like tomato rice, lemon rice, vegetable rice and tamarind rice, since the items are easy to cook, pack and distribute. Usually, temple kitchens serve over 65,000 persons, every day.