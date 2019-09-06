Temple to construct a new home for Kodhai

Kodhai, the elephant of the Sri Adhikesava Perumal- Sri Bashyakarar temple in Sriperumbudur, is moving to a new spacious enclosure in the middle of a grove that belongs to the temple.

Following a court direction and taking into consideration the fact that the 21-year-old elephant likes to move around, the temple authorities are now planning to construct a new enclosure for it in the middle of a grove. “We will get it up within a month, since there is no need for a floor. We only need columns, a roof and grill gates that will let in plenty of light and air,” explained a temple official. It is to be constructed at a cost of ₹20 lakh on a 9m x 6m x 6m space, along with a borewell for its water needs. The enclosure will also help it with the stiffness in its right hind leg, for which Kodhai is undergoing treatment. K. Sridhar, veterinary surgeon and radiologist, said the pain that comes off and on could be due to a congenital deformity. “After an orthopaedic examination I located the spotted where the pain was and gave medication. We will continue the treatment after another examination. The elephant is otherwise well maintained,” he said. Dr. Sridhar said the elephant needs to walk for the foot pads to remain soft, without getting cracks or getting worn out.

When Kodhai was brought out of its present enclosure, it unlatched the grill by itself and walked out with quick steps. But after walking around for a bit and having some sugarcane, when it was time to return inside, the elephant took its time to go back. The elephant was born in November 1998 in Assam, and brought to the temple from Thrissur in Kerala in September, 2001.

In the temple, its duties include participating in the early morning vishwaroopam darshan, along with the temple cow. It also participates in processions during festivals.