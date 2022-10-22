Temple property worth ₹8 crore retrieved in Shenoy Nagar

ADVERTISEMENT

Officials of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department on Saturday retrieved property worth ₹8 crore at Shenoy Nagar in the city.

The property, a building with a carpet area of 7,500 sft., had been rented out to Raja. However, since he allegedly did not pay rent and had sub-let the shops, the department took steps to take possession of the property belonging to Ekambareswarar temple at Aminjikarai.

The HR&CE officials, along with those from the Revenue and police departments, sealed the first and second floor of the building. The six shops on the ground floor would be taken over after legal process was completed, said a press release here.