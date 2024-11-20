 />
Temple in Tiruvannamalai to get cloth bag vending machines soon

The machines will be installed at the Arunachaleswara temple and Government Medical College Hospital, as part of Meendum Manjapai scheme that aims to ban plastic; each machine costing up to ₹1.5 lakh can dispense about 500 bags

Published - November 20, 2024 10:45 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
At present, the District Collectorate is the only public facility with a cloth bag vending machine, which dispenses up to 300 bags.

Cloth bag vending machines will be set up at the 7th Century Arunachaleswara temple and the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai to control the use of single-use plastic bags. in these public facilities.

Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) officials said the initiative is part of the Meendum Manjapai (return of cloth bag) scheme launched by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin in December 2021.

The scheme aims to make eco-friendly bags easily available to the public and gradually weed out plastic bags.

The TNPCB, which is implementing the initiative, is planning to set up the machines, at least on the temple premises, before Maha Deepam which falls on December 13.

“As these two public facilities (temple and hospital) get more footfalls on a daily basis, such vending machines will help promote environmental-friendly measures among the public,” K. Prem Kumar, Assistant Engineer (AE), TNPCB (Tiruvannamalai), told The Hindu.

Collector D. Bhaskara Pandian has sanctioned the setting up of these machines on the temple and hospital premises.

Accordingly, TNPCB officials have requested the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department to provide adequate space for the setting up of these machines at the temple. The temple attracts about 20,000 devotees during weekdays.

The Government Medical College Hospital is another facility which is ideal for installing the machine, as it gets over 2,000 out-patients (OP) every day. The machine will be installed near the OP ward.

At present, the District Collectorate is the only public facility that has a cloth bag vending machine, which dispenses up to 300 bags.

Similar to the ATM, the vending machine will dispense the cloth bag on the insertion of ₹10 coin or currency note. Each bag measures about one foot, with information on protection of animals printed in Tamil.

Each machine costs ₹1 lakh to ₹1.5 lakh, depending on its capacity. Each will have a capacity of distributing at least 500 bags. They come with round-the-clock power supply and CCTV cameras.

Initially, the TNPCB will maintain the machine. Later, the maintenance and procurement of cloth bags will be handed over to self-help groups (SHGs) to provide them more opportunities to earn.

TNPCB officials said that the health teams will continue to monitor and check the sale of banned plastic bags in the temple town and encourage the use of cloth bags. The State government had banned single-use plastic items in 2019.

