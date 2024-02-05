ADVERTISEMENT

Temple in Gudalur gets Tamil Nadu’s first robotic elephant

February 05, 2024 12:24 pm | Updated 12:46 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The life-size robotic elephant was given to the Shivan Temple by an NGO, which said the aim was to ensure traditions involving elephants could still be continued, but without the actual animals, who deserved to live in the wild

The Hindu Bureau

The 11-feet-tall robotic elephant weighs around 800 kilograms and was donated by an NGO, Voices for Asian Elephants | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A robotic elephant was handed over to the Shivan Temple in Devarshola in Gudalur by an NGO, Voices for Asian Elephants on Sunday, February 4, 2024.

Sacred and shackled: Tamil Nadu’s temple elephants

These robotic elephants, which have been donated to temples across Kerala to end the often-criticised practice of maintaining elephants in captivity at temples, often in unhealthy, inhumane conditions, is the first such “elephant” to be given to a temple in Tamil Nadu.

The elephant was handed over to temple officials on Sunday, as onlookers rushed to the area to catch a glimpse of the robotic animal. It is to be used in an upcoming temple festival, it was said.

The 11-feet-tall robotic elephant weighs around 800 kilograms.

Speaking to reporters on Sunday, Sangita Iyer, founding executive director of the NGO, said that she was extremely happy to be inaugurating the robotic elephant in Gudalur. “Elephants are being tortured by keeping them chained in temples. We are praying to Lord Ganesh, but at the same time, we are not treating elephants well,” she said, adding that elephants should be in the wild, not in captivity.

Ms. Iyer said that elephants are social animals who need to be among herds of other elephants. She said that 25 captive elephants in Kerala died in 2023 alone, and three have died already in 2024.

“The restrictions in Tamil Nadu are more robust,” she said, applauding both the judiciary and the government for ensuring the welfare of elephants.

The robotic elephants will ensure that the culture of the country is still maintained, while also not tormenting elephants by keeping them in captivity, she pointed out.

