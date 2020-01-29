‘Temple event will be held in Tamil, Sanskrit’

The Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department on Tuesday submitted that due importance would be given to Tamil and Sanskrit at the consecration of Thanjavur Big Temple.

In a counter affidavit filed before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court, the department said the rituals and ceremonies would be conducted in accordance with agamas.

Further, the department said, most of the ancient temples, including the Thanjavur Big Temple, were built and all religious activities conducted as per agamas. The petitioners have not produced any proof as to why the event must be held in Tamil alone, it said.

In a similar counter affidavit filed by the Thanjavur Palace Devasthanam, it was submitted that Tamil ‘Thirumurais’ had occupied a predominant place in the pujas performed in the temple. There was no substance in the hue and cry raised by the petitioners and the devotees had not complained, as they were aware of the fact that Tamil occupied an important place.

Taking cognisance of the submissions made in the case, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran adjourned the hearing to January 29.

Meanwhile, the court was informed that the Archaeological Survey of India had granted permission for the event to be conducted at the temple.