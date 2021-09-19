Temple EOs plan protest

CHENNAI

19 September 2021 00:30 IST

Executive officers of temples under the control of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Department have planned to stage a black badge agitation if their demand for increasing the number of posts from the present 430 to 582 was not met.

At a meeting on Saturday in Salem, the Association members, who passed a set of resolutions, said that the number of posts for other cadre, including joint commissioners, deputy commissioners and inspectors had been increased by the department.

They said the number of posts had remained the same since 1990. However, the number of temples had increased manifold. The executive officers planned a series of agitations, including mass leave and protest in front of the office of the Commissioner of HR and CE, said a press release here.

HR & CE Commissioner J. Kumaragurubaran said that a cadre strength review committee had been formed and their demands would be looked into.