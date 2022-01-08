Temple advisory committee formed

It will oversee the maintenance of major temples with an annual income of over ₹10 lakh

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday constituted a State-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

A G.O. said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be the committee’s chairman and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu will be its vice-chairman. The HR&CE Secretary will be a member, and the HR&CE Commissioner the member-secretary. The committee will oversee the maintenance of major temples with an annual income of over ₹10 lakh.

The committee has been formed under Section 7 (1) of the HR&CE Act. The members will hold office for three years. The other members of the committee include Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, Srimad Varaha Mahadesikan, Ambalavana Desika Swamigal, Santhalinga Marudachala Adigalar, retired judge D. Mathivanan, scholar Suki Sivam, industrialist Karumuthu T. Kannan, M.P. Sathiyavel Muruganar, N. Ramasubramanian, Dharanipathi Rajkumar, Mallikarjun Santhana Krishnan, Sreemathi Sivasankar and Desa Mangayarkarasi.