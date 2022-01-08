Tamil Nadu

Temple advisory committee formed

The Tamil Nadu government on Friday constituted a State-level advisory committee for all major Hindu temples under the purview of the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) Department.

A G.O. said Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will be the committee’s chairman and HR&CE Minister P.K. Sekarbabu will be its vice-chairman. The HR&CE Secretary will be a member, and the HR&CE Commissioner the member-secretary. The committee will oversee the maintenance of major temples with an annual income of over ₹10 lakh.

The committee has been formed under Section 7 (1) of the HR&CE Act. The members will hold office for three years. The other members of the committee include Kundrakudi Ponnambala Adigalar, Srimad Varaha Mahadesikan, Ambalavana Desika Swamigal, Santhalinga Marudachala Adigalar, retired judge D. Mathivanan, scholar Suki Sivam, industrialist Karumuthu T. Kannan, M.P. Sathiyavel Muruganar, N. Ramasubramanian, Dharanipathi Rajkumar, Mallikarjun Santhana Krishnan, Sreemathi Sivasankar and Desa Mangayarkarasi.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 8, 2022 12:54:17 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/temple-advisory-committee-formed/article38181386.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY