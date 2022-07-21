Temenos sets up computer lab for SOS Children’s Village of India

Special Correspondent July 21, 2022 22:15 IST

Temenos India has helped SOS Children’s Villages of India set up a computer lab worth ₹55 lakh with 12 computers and training room with a projector

Temenos India, a banking software company, has supported SOS Children’s Villages of India, by setting up a computer lab worth ₹55 lakh with 12 computers and a training room with a projector. Women caregivers from communities served by the NGO will be offered a three-month course in Basic Computer Application by NSDC and Skill India to enhance employability. Sugandh Priya, Director-Management Product, Temenos India Pvt. Ltd., said: “We have provided digital infrastructure at 10 schools and university so far and ensure sustainability, by initiating volunteering and regular follow ups with the stakeholders.” Sumanta Kar, Secretary General, SOS Children’s Villages of India, said: “The basic computer application course will help these caregivers with better employability opportunities in order to secure sustainable incomes, allowing them to create a better future for their children.”



