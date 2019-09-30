Telangana Governor felicitated

The leaders of various political parties on Sunday felicitated former BJP State president Tamilisai Soundararajan, who recently assumed office as the Governor of Telangana.

At an event organised by the Chennai Public Welfare Association at Sri Krishna Gana Sabha, political leaders and other dignitaries heaped praises on the Telangana Governor for her hard work and simplicity.

PMK president G.K. Mani said Ms. Soundararajan’s hard work alone had got her the Governor’s post, and wished her more important positions in the future.

DMDK treasurer Premalatha Vijayakant recalled her long association with the Telangana Governor and how Ms. Soundararajan was active as a leader even when the BJP was at a nascent stage in Tamil Nadu.

TMC leader B.S. Gnanadesikan said Ms. Soundararajan, much like her father and senior Congress leader Kumari Ananthan, had retained her love for Tamil.

Senior BJP leader C.P. Radhakrishnan said though he was happy that Ms. Soundararajan had assumed a new post due to her hard work and determination, the State was losing out on her leadership.

AISMK leader R. Sarath Kumar wished Ms. Soundararajan success in her new role, and said it was “an honour that a person from Tamil Nadu has been made the Governor of a State at a young age”.

In her acceptance speech, Ms. Soundararajan thanked all those who felicitated her. She said she drew inspiration from former Chief Ministers M.G. Ramachandran, M. Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. She said she also admired the qualities of PMK leader S. Ramadoss, DMDK leader Vijayakant and MDMK leader Vaiko.

Puthiya Needhi Katchi leader A.C. Shanmugam and retired High Court judge M. Jaichandren were among those who felicitated her.

AIADMK gives it a miss

AIADMK leaders and Ministers were the notable absentees at the event.

Though the invitation featured the names of Ministers D. Jayakumar and K. Pandiarajan at the top, they did not attend the event, and could not be reached for comment.