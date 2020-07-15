Teens held for rape and murder of 9-year-old girl in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI

15 July 2020 16:53 IST

The body of a girl stuffed in a plastic drum lying in a dry irrigation channel at Kalvilai under Sattankulam police station, was retrieved

The Sattankulam police have detained two teens for allegedly sexually assaulting and murdering a 9-year-old girl and dumping a plastic drum containing the girl’s body into a dry irrigation channel.

Police said the 9-year-old victim, a Class 3 student, who was playing near her house in a village under Meignanapuram police station limits, went missing after 11 a.m. on Wednesday. When her mother, who is living separately after her husband abandoned the family, started searching for her daughter, she could not find the girl.

Even as the search was going on, the body of a girl stuffed in a plastic drum lying in a dry irrigation channel at Kalvilai under Sattankulam police station, was retrieved around 2.30 p.m.

The Sattankulam police, following an investigation, picked-up one Mutheeswaran, 19, and his associate Nandeeswaran, 19, both hailing from S.S. Manickapuram under Thoothukudi North Police Station limits and living at Indra Nagar near Kalvilai. The duo reportedly confessed to having committed the crime.

Forensic experts from Tirunelveli rushed to the spot and lifted the evidence.

Sattankulam police are investigating.