Teenager loses control of tractor, drowns in well

A 19-year-old drowned after he drove a tractor into a 120-foot agricultural well in Tirupattur on Friday evening.

According to the police, Sanjeevi, 19, son of Krishnamoorthy, 47, was a resident of Chinna Mottur in Vaniyambadi.

He was a catering student. Since the college is closed, he was spending time in his village. On Friday afternoon, he was clicking pictures of farmers in an agricultural field belonging to Rajendran.

Sounder, who was driving the tractor, had gone for lunch leaving the keys in the vehicle. Sanjeevi sat on the vehicle and clicked some selfies.

Later, he tried to drive it but lost control and drove into the well. “The vehicle went in reverse and fell into a well. There was 35 feet of water and he drowned in it,” said a police officer.

The Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRs) personnel reached the spot and pumped out the water. They then got into the well using a rope and retrieved the body. Later, the tractor was taken out using a crane.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.