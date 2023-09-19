September 19, 2023 11:41 am | Updated 01:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The teenage daughter of a prominent actor and music composer in Tamil film industry was found dead at their house in Alwarpet in the early hours of Tuesday, September 19, 2023. Police said it is a case of suicide.

Police sources said the 16-year-old victim was studying in class XII at a private school in Chennai. She went to bed after dinner on Monday night. At around 3 am, the family found her dead in her bedroom.

She was rushed to Kauvery hospital where the doctors declared her dead on arrival.

Teynampet police registered a case under 174 criminal procedure code for unnatural death. Her body was sent to Omandurar Government Hospital for post mortem. Further investigation is on.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State’s health helpline 104, Tele-MANAS 14416 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)