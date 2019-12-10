Tamil Nadu

Teen held for molesting minor

The Gingee All Women Police on Sunday arrested a juvenile for molesting an eight-year-old girl. The police said the girl was plucking guavas in an orchard when the accused studying in Plus One molested the girl. The girl’s family lodged a complaint with the Gingee police who arrested the boy.

A case was registered against the boy under Sections 9 and 10 of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.

