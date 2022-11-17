Teen footballer Priya’s death | Expert committee holds five persons responsible

November 17, 2022 10:38 pm | Updated November 18, 2022 12:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

R. Priya died at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital on November 15 due to multiple organ failure following complications that she allegedly developed owing to medical negligence by doctors at Government Peripheral Hospital at Periyar Nagar

The Hindu Bureau

R. Priya. File. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

An expert committee, which was constituted to inquire into possible medical negligence in the treatment given to footballer Priya, has held five persons responsible for her death.

The police said the report has been received. It held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff responsible for the teenager’s death.

