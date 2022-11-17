Teen footballer Priya’s death | Expert committee holds five persons responsible

Trending
An expert committee, which was constituted to inquire into possible medical negligence in the treatment given to footballer Priya, has held five persons responsible for her death.
The police said the report has been received. It held the operating surgeon, theatre anaesthetist, duty medical officer, duty CMO (Orthopaedic surgeon) and the post operative ward staff responsible for the teenager’s death.
