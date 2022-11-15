Teen football player who lost leg due to medical negligence at Chennai government hospital, dies

November 15, 2022 10:14 am | Updated 12:48 pm IST - CHENNAI

Seventeen-year-old Priya underwent a procedure at the Periyar Nagar Government Peripheral Hospital; following complications, her right was amputated the following day; two doctors have been suspended and will face legal action, the T.N. Health Minister said

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma. Subramanian. File | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A week after developing complications due to a ligament tear repair, a 17-year-old girl, who had to undergo an amputation of her right leg, died of multiple-organ failure at the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) on Tuesday morning.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar, where she had undergone an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure, were placed under suspension for medical negligence.

Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said the girl, Priya, a football player, had suffered a ligament tear in her right leg two weeks ago.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

R. Priya was a first-year student of B.Sc. Physical Education, and a resident of Vyasarpadi.

“She underwent an arthroscopic ligament repair procedure at the Government Peripheral Hospital, Periyar Nagar on November 7. A compression bandage was applied to prevent bleeding,” the Minister added.

Trending

  1. Commuters are shunning Mumbai water taxis due to high ticket rate
  2. Stokes, Curran star as England win second ICC T20 World Cup
  3. Amazon plans to lay off 10,000 people starting this week, reports New York Times
  4. Alert KSRTC conductor helps catch two thieves who booked tickets in Airavata Club Class bus to repeat crime after four months
  5. Virginia campus shooting leaves three killed, two injured; manhunt continues

Prolonged pressure from the compression bandage resulted in a lack of blood flow to the leg, resulting in complications.

The Minister said doctors failed to notice the pressure caused by the compression bandage. With complications arising from this, the girl was referred to RGGGH on November 8 where she had to undergo an amputation.

She was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit. Even as treatment continued at RGGGH, she died of multiple-organ failure on Tuesday. Her kidneys, liver and heart failed, resulting in her death, the Minister said.

Two doctors suspended; to face legal action

The Health Minister had constituted an inquiry committee to look into the case. On Monday, following the submission of the inquiry report, the Minister had said that two doctors of the Government Peripheral Hospital will be transferred for medical negligence.

However, following the death of the teenager, he said that the two doctors will be suspended and will face departmental action. “We are lodging a complaint with the police as well. They will face legal action,” he said.

Solatium announced

“This is a tragic incident. Her loss cannot be compensated,” he said. The Minister said that the State government will grant a solatium of ₹10 lakh to the family and also give a government job to a member of the family.

BJP demands ₹2 crore compensation

Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai on Tuesday condoled the death of Priya and demanded that the State government pay ₹2 crore as compensation to her family.

Contrary to the ₹10 lakh compensation offered by the State government, Mr. Annamalai demanded that ₹2 crore be released as compensation to the girl’s family. He said it was sad that the Health Department in Tamil Nadu had also joined the list of other departments that are in “decay” due to the “incompetence” of the present State government.

Ensure such incidents do not recur: AMMK

Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary T.T.V. Dhinakaran said that he was deeply shocked and saddened by the death of the Priya. Expressing his condolences to her family, he said that the government should release financial compensation to the family. He urged the government to take adequate measures to ensure that such “unpardonable” incidents do not happen in the future.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US