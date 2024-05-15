ADVERTISEMENT

Teen electrocuted by illegal electric fence in Cuddalore district

Published - May 15, 2024 11:55 am IST - CUDDALORE

Police said two persons have been arrested in connection with the incident

The Hindu Bureau

A teenager died, allegedly of electrocution, after he came into contact with an electric fence that was erected to prevent wild boars from straying into an agricultural field, in Eripalayam near Panruti in Cuddalore district on Tuesday, May 14, 2024. The police have arrested two persons in connection with the incident.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased was identified as P. Kalayarasan, 18 of Nelladikuppam near Panruti

According to police, the incident occurred at around 2 p.m. on Tuesday. Arumugam, 43 and Kuppan, 40 of Eripalayam had installed the illegal electric fence around their sugarcane field to keep wild boars away. Kalayarasan was electrocuted after he came into contact with the electric fence.

When Arumugam and Kuppan found him dead in their field in the evening, the duo disposed of the body in a casuarina grove 500 metres away from the spot in Elenthampattu village.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Based on a complaint lodged by the Village Administrative Officer, the Pudhupettai police arrested the duo and remanded them to custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Tamil Nadu / police

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US