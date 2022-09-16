Technology playing crucial role in agriculture, says Agrocorp founder

ADVERTISEMENT

Technology such as drones and analytics have played a crucial role in agriculture, Vijay Iyengar, Owner, Founder and MD of Agrocorp International Pvt Ltd., Singapore, said during a virtual interaction organised by the Southern India Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SICCI).

Citing examples of how technology had been deployed in agriculture, he said the returns that farmers made from their land in developed countries was phenomenal while Indian farmers did not get such kind of returns.

Responding to questions raised by Ar Rm Arun, the President of SICCI on the agriculture sector, Mr. Iyengar highlighted that India had improved in production of foodgrains. “India this year ran a surplus in wheat and sugar, and this will keep continuing,” he said.



Talking about his company, Mr. Iyengar explained how leafy greens could be grown through hydroponics system. “The other thing we do at Singapore is that we fund research for producing proteins using an enzyme-based approach from pulses — and now we are looking to collaborate on such research in India as well,” he added.