Technology brings with it new mental health challenges, says Sowmya Swaminathan

December 12, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

As healthcare professionals learn to handle the existing mental health issues, there are new challenges that need to be tackled, said Sowmya Swaminathan, chairperson of M.S. Swaminathan Foundation.

The new areas need research and mechanisms for communication to the public, she explained. There are concerns about the acceptable limit on screen time for children, the do’s and don’ts, addiction and cyberbullying; it is not limited to children and that remains difficult to decipher even for adults, she said.

She called for training a special cadre to care for persons with mental illness as it can make a big difference to their quality of life. She praised Scarf for its work on mental health treatment.

She lauded the efforts of Scarf, the Schizophrenia Research Foundation, a non-governmental organisation that works on mental health issues and recognises media reportage on mental health with awards.

An article on bipolar disorder and community support for the condition by Urvashi Sarkar published in the BBC won the first prize this year at Scarf’s Media for Mental Health Awards 2023.

The organisation received 52 entries, including news items, articles and stories in English and Hindi.

The jury said more stories on mental health issues with scientific details were produced during the COVID pandemic but the reportage had fallen post-pandemic. People’s life experiences, stories of caregivers and people who provide treatment, using data from research journals in articles would make them more powerful, the members said. M. Suresh Kumar, director of Psymed Hospitals, one of the jurists, called on journalists to adhere to the Press Council of India’s guidelines while reporting suicides.

Premvijay Patil of Naidunia; Ajaz Ahmed Suhaff of Rising Kashmir received special mention for their work.

Hiraa Azmat of Kashmir Monitor was awarded the third prize for her work on postpartum depression in Kashmiri women; and Mini P. Thomas of The Week won the second prize for her work on cognitive development in children.

The media awards event was held online on Tuesday. The jury included Jaya Shreedhar, senior health media advisor, Internews; R. Venkatesh, executive editor, Dinamalar Pattam; and Dr. Suresh Kumar.

Scarf’s Director R. Padmavathi and Assistant Director (Awareness) R. Mangala spoke.