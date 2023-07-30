ADVERTISEMENT

Technical teacher institute trains faculty to adapt to NEP 2020

July 30, 2023 07:28 pm | Updated 07:28 pm IST - CHENNAI 

NITTTR has trained 10,000 national and international faculty through Swayam and contact mode programmes; the institute has been collaborating with educational institutions to offer support and guidance

The Hindu Bureau

The National Institute of Technical Teachers Training and Research in the city has so far trained over 10,000 faculty in India and abroad on the National Education Policy 2020. 

The training was done through Swayam, NITTT and contact mode programmes, said Usha Natesan, director of the institute. Towards enabling learning engineering in Tamil, one of the policies of the NEP 2020, NITTTR is engaged in preparing a Hindi-English-Tamil dictionary for technical subjects, she said. 

The institute faculty are involved in Parakh to introduce holistic assessment of students, in alignment with NEP. A statement from the director said a series of lectures had been conducted in the past three years for national and international faculty, listing the potential advantages of NEP such as flexibility and credit choice; promoting and learning in mother tongue; skill development; emphasis on critical and problem-solving skills; technology innovation and integration to teaching learning; teacher development and nurturing through mentoring.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The institute has been collaborating with educational institutions to offer support and guidance so that they can adapt their systems to align with the objectives of NEP 2020, Ms. Usha said. 

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US