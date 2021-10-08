Technical glitch hits power generation in Kudankulam reactor

TIRUNELVELI

08 October 2021 23:42 IST

A technical glitch in the turbine section of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s first reactor hit the generation of 1,000 MW of electricity on Friday afternoon.

Incidentally, the generation of power was affected even after the reactor and its allied systems underwent maintenance for 72 days.

After undergoing scheduled annual maintenance between June 22 and September 1, the first reactor resumed electricity generation on September 2. The technical issue has stopped the process once again within 36 days.

Sources in KKNPP said the snag crippled power generation around 1 p.m. on Friday.

“It will take a couple of days to complete the work before the reactor starts generating power,” a source said.