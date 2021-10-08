Tamil Nadu

Technical glitch hits power generation in Kudankulam reactor

A technical glitch in the turbine section of the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project’s first reactor hit the generation of 1,000 MW of electricity on Friday afternoon.

Incidentally, the generation of power was affected even after the reactor and its allied systems underwent maintenance for 72 days.

After undergoing scheduled annual maintenance between June 22 and September 1, the first reactor resumed electricity generation on September 2. The technical issue has stopped the process once again within 36 days.

Sources in KKNPP said the snag crippled power generation around 1 p.m. on Friday.

“It will take a couple of days to complete the work before the reactor starts generating power,” a source said.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 8, 2021 11:42:41 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/tamil-nadu/technical-glitch-hits-power-generation-in-kudankulam-reactor/article36906643.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY