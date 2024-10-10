Teamwork, leadership are key for student council: IGP North Zone

Inspector General of Police (IGP), North Zone, Asra Garg, on Thursday said that teamwork and leadership are key factors that define the successful working of the student council in educational institutions.

Addressing students after inaugurating Student Council 2024-25 at VIT campus here, Mr. Garg said that the student council play a vital role in taking up genuine concerns of students especially freshers to the faculty members, dean and the management for timely redressal of their grievances. “Be it a corporate company or a petty shop, qualities like teamwork and leadership are required for its successful management. Even in career growth, these qualities play a vital role for students,” he said.

Appreciating VIT for managing over 45,000 students at its Vellore campus, IGP said that even a school campus with over 100 students had to deal with managing students. However, at VIT, students from diverse backgrounds pursue their education in a harmonious way.

“Students, especially freshers, should make use of the positive ambiance in the campus to sharpen their academic skills for their brighter career. Student council is a democratic set up like a gram panchayat to address students’ genuine concerns,” he said.

In his presidential address, G. Viswanathan, Founder and Chancellor of VIT, traced the origin of the student council in the campus with around 10 members a decade and half ago. The council has grown to accommodate 116 members in its fold now. The campus has students from at least 72 countries and 22 States, providing a glimpse of the diversity of the country.

“Students can learn from each other in terms of language, culture and way of life. Last year, 947 companies visited the institution for campus placements. Around 800 companies have already visited the campus this year for placements,” he said.

On the occasion, Sankar Viswanathan and G.V. Selvam, vice presidents, VIT, were also present.

