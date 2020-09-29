Teams formed to tackle emergencies during Northeast monsoon

CHENNAI

29 September 2020

As part of its measures to face the northeast monsoon, the Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage (TWAD) Board has formed 226 operational teams across the State to ensure adequate water supply.

According to a press release from C.N. Mahesvaran, TWAD Board managing director, the board had taken up SWOT analysis, a method used to evaluate strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of infrastructure. The board has identified some vulnerable areas that require attention. These include damage to pipelines due to landslides, damage around infiltration wells and damage to pipelines near rivers.

Water supply is being provided through 556 schemes across the State. Each of the 226 wings would have an assistant engineer and assistant executive engineer. The team would take precautionary measures to ensure alternate arrangements for water supply during power outages, cleaning and disinfection of sumps and attending to repairs and pipeline bursts.

Moreover, 20 disaster response teams comprising five members have been formed to assist local TWAD Board officials during emergencies in providing sufficient water supply and instant water quality checks..

Officials have also been instructed to adhere to safety precautions while executing 73 ongoing projects, including underground drainage schemes and combined water supply schemes. Besides putting up boards with contact numbers of officials and providing adequate lighting at work sites, officials have been advised to immediately de-water excavated trenches after a rain spell and clear excavated earth immediately to avoid slippery stretches.

Residents may contact the emergency information receiving centre on 9445802145, and through social media, regarding any issues in water supply, the release added.