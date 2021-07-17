Team to probe attack on transperson

Madurai

17 July 2021 00:49 IST

Gopi Shankar of Madurai, the South representative of the National Council for Transgender Persons, will be part of a two-member fact-finding mission that will visit South 24 Parganas in West Bengal later this month to investigate a recent incident of violence against a transperson.

The mission has been constituted by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment. The other member of the team is Meera Parida, the East representative of the council.

The transgender person was grievously injured after being allegedly assaulted by three other transgender persons. The incident is said to have taken place following an altercation earlier this month.

